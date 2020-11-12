John Cook recruits historic Huskers class

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It might be the best recruiting class ever assembled in any sport. The Huskers sign five of the nation’s top 16 players according to prepvolleyball.com. It probably goes without saying, it’s also the top class this year.

There’s a Nebraska feel, three of the six players are from the state. They are Lindsay Krause, Rylee Gray and Whitney Lauenstein. All three played last week in Lincoln in the state tournament. Skutt and Krause won the Class B championship, Gray and Elkhorn South won the Class A championship.

According to prepvolleyball.com Krause is the second best prospect in the country, Lauenstein is 16th and all six players are among the top 70. Kennedi Orr from Eagan, Minnesota is the top prospect this year. She has been setting for her high school since the end of the seventh grade season. She has led the program to five straight state championships.

Gray finishes her high school career with more than 1,300 kills and close to 500 blocks.

"Rylee Gray comes in as one of the best middle blockers in the country. She has the innate ability to be a shutdown blocker. Rylee is another in a long line of Husker recruits who were multi-sport athletes in high school as she is a star on the Elkhorn South basketball team. She plays with an endless motor and has been getting better each year,' said Nebraska Head Coach John Cook.

“Lindsay Krause is another top recruit from the Papillion-La Vista area that has decided to play for the Huskers. She has led her Skutt Catholic High School team to four straight Class B State Championships. She was the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019 and an Under Armor All-American in 2020. She also brings in some international experience as she was a part of the USA Youth National Team in 2018 and 2019. We expect Lindsay to come in and compete for playing time at outside hitter from day one,” said Cook.

“Whitney has been a fast riser in the recruiting rankings in the past year and a half. Three years ago, she came to Husker Camp and she was a middle blocker. After that camp, she switched positions and her stock has skyrocketed. A long, physical outside hitter with a live arm, Whitney became one of the most intensely recruited players in the class of 2021 following her sophomore year,” said Cook.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.