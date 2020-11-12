Advertisement

Iowa couple traveling down Missouri River to Florida hits snag

By Mike McKnight
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 2020 has been a stressful year and an Iowa couple chose a Florida trip to get away from it all. But how they’re traveling is quite unusual.

Running aground and nearly sinking ‘The Wasn’t’ the plan for the couple aboard the Wasn’t Me.

“We go on Facebook and there are the supportive people but yeah there’s a lot of comments about Gilligan’s Island,” said Stephanie Parker, the boat owner.

Both in their mid-forties Stephanie Parker and partner Johnny Pippin from Sioux City bought the 40-year-old cabin cruiser in July and chartered a course to a Florida marina.

“Who wouldn’t want to take off down the river like Huck Finn and live and adventure,” said Pippin.

But a month ago cruising down the Missouri past Omaha, trouble stuck.

“We got stuck on a sandbar and got a leak. It scares me I can’t help it I get a little scared of it,” said Parker.

The couple maneuvered their 34-foot Sea Ray to shore.

A few days ago, ‘Wasn’t Me’ almost wasn’t a-float but the couple got off, took a cab, and bought a heavy-duty pump. They’ve been using that to keep it from capsizing.

But with unexpected expenses rising the purchase almost sunk their bank account.

Spent the last of what we had and bought this pump.

While ankle-deep river water makes the cabin, unlivable colder weather hinders camping.

So, the couple crashes at a friend’s apartment and they say a group called Omaha River Rats is providing land transportation while helping plan repairs.

“People’s generosity toward somebody they don’t know. There’s still a lot of good people out here,” said Pippin.

The couple is anxious to weigh anchor and despite sleepless nights will continue a dream adventure to a beach far from Omaha.

“Yesterday as I’m putting on coveralls instead of a bikini, I said yeah this is not the plan,” said Parker.

The couple has been hit by land pirates. They say while at breakfast recently thieves took tools and valuables off their boat. The adventurers hope to get underway next week either downriver or to a dry dock.

