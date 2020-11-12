How to Help: Siena Fracis House needs donations of all kinds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lots of people and places still need help during the Coronavirus pandemic. One of those places is Siena Francis House in Omaha which provides shelter, food, and clothing for homeless people in the area.

Typically this time of year, they’d be asking for clothing donations - winter clothing - like coats, hats, gloves, and scarves. But as COVID-19 has found its way into the shelter, the folks at Siena Francis are asking for additional donations.

Entertainment items, and monetary donations.

Why do they need entertainment items? The answer has to do with several COVID-19 outbreaks on campus. It’s happened more than once this year so Siena Francis leaders set up isolation and quarantine units on campus. Now, they need donations like books, puzzles, and games for the guests to enjoy.

“One of the things we’re trying to do it provide as much comfort as possible,” said Chris Knauf, Siena Francis House Chief Development Officer. “We all need something to keep our minds active to help us get through a trying time, even if it’s just to take our minds off of what’s going on. Our clients and guests are no different."

The other big need is financial help.

For the safety of everyone on campus, Siena Francis House isn’t accepting volunteers as it would during a typical year.

“What that means is our current staff has to roll up their sleeves and work harder and often times work longer hours,” said Knauf.

Those employees have to be paid for their time during a period in which resources are already running thin.

“We really need assistance from the community to help with the financial funding necessary to fill the gaps where those volunteers once were.”

If you would like to donate to Siena Francis House, you can do so on its website, just find and click the ‘donate now’ button.

You can also drop off your donations - clothing, food, hygiene products, and entertainment items - at Siena Francis House. The shelter is located at 1702 Nicholas St. in Omaha.

You can always call the shelter for more information at (402) 341-1821

