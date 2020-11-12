Advertisement

Hospital capacity in jeopardy as COVID cases rise

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UNMC doctors are sounding the alarm. They are projecting 10-14 days from now our hospitals will be maxed out. Doctors said we are in a bad place. The most concerning number is people hospitalized with the virus. It is up to 860 right now in Nebraska.

“We are going to be facing these dire circumstances within ten to 14 days,” UNMC Doctor James Lawler said.

With 372 people in metro hospitals, only 54 ICU beds are available. UNMC said they’re prepared to seek alternate methods to house people.

“Whether that is trying to commandeer more fixed space or putting up field hospitals I think all of the above have to be on the table,” Lawler said.

Iowa is reporting 1,200 hospitalizations, it’s been a sharp increase in cases most noticeably here in November. Less than halfway through the month doctors are worried it won’t be a long waiting game before they have to turn people away.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow and Ice Potential Through Tuesday
Ice Storm Warning until 3PM for portions of Nebraska and Iowa
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
Omaha native named possible member for Biden, Harris team
(MGN Image)
UNMC virus expert: Omaha less than 2 weeks away from overrun hospitals
We are hearing from a woman for the first time – after she was unconscious several months while...
Omaha woman wakes from COVID-19 coma
A tax bill from another state keeps landing in the mailbox of an Omaha resident who says she...
Omahan fights California tax bill

Latest News

Seasonal Affective Disorder
Therapists turn to creativity juggling COVID & Seasonal Affective Disorder
The pandemic. The colder weather. Daylight hours shrinking. All contribute to the start of a...
Seasonal Affective Disorder during COVID
UNMC doctors are sounding the alarm. They are projecting 10-14 days from now our hospitals will...
Hospital capacity in jeopardy as COVID cases climb
A picture of Creighton University
Return of college students a key driver in COVID surge, warn top doctors