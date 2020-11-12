Hospital capacity in jeopardy as COVID cases rise

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UNMC doctors are sounding the alarm. They are projecting 10-14 days from now our hospitals will be maxed out. Doctors said we are in a bad place. The most concerning number is people hospitalized with the virus. It is up to 860 right now in Nebraska.

“We are going to be facing these dire circumstances within ten to 14 days,” UNMC Doctor James Lawler said.

With 372 people in metro hospitals, only 54 ICU beds are available. UNMC said they’re prepared to seek alternate methods to house people.

“Whether that is trying to commandeer more fixed space or putting up field hospitals I think all of the above have to be on the table,” Lawler said.

Iowa is reporting 1,200 hospitalizations, it’s been a sharp increase in cases most noticeably here in November. Less than halfway through the month doctors are worried it won’t be a long waiting game before they have to turn people away.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.