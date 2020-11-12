Frost not ready to name starting QB for Huskers home opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After last Saturday’s loss against Northwestern where Adrian Martinez was pulled from the game and Luke McCaffrey moved the team down the field well, many were left wondering if a changing of the guard was coming for the Huskers.

On Monday, head coach Scott Frost said this week would be a week of competition not only at the quarterback position but at other spots where younger guys are pushing some of the upperclassmen.

Today, Frost wasn’t ready to reveal who will start in the team’s home opener against 0-3 Penn State Saturday.

“[I] Still believe we have two really good players. We’ll make a decision here. Both guys have been competing for that and practicing to get there,” Frost said.

There is a lot of young talent on this Nebraska team, and it has Frost excited about the team’s future.

When asked about receivers Omar Manning, Zavier Betts, Marcus Fleming, and Alante Brown, Frost said they’re all improving and the team is trying to integrate them as fast as they can after each one has had setbacks and didn’t have a preseason non-conference schedule either.

“We’re bringing those guys along as fast as we can,” Frost said. “We’ve got to keep them all healthy.”

At the receiver position, the head coach gave a lot of credit to junior pass catcher Kade Warner for helping bring some of those young guys learn the system.

Frost called the former walk-on who worked his way into a scholarship and was named a team captain this year a tremendous person and said he has a bright future in football.

“I think he’s going to be a great football coach someday,” Frost said.

Frost also loves the youthful talent he sees at the running back position.

“I’ve been really impressed with the improvement,” Frost said when talking about the job running backs coach Ryan Held has done with the guys behind Dedrick Mills at that position.

Frost specifically mentioned, Rahmir Johnson, Ronald Thompkins, Marvin Scott, and Sevion Morrison, who we haven’t seen yet this year.

Morrison is working through a minor injury according to Frost.

One final note going into the weekend: This will be Nebraska’s first home game in the pandemic.

Frost said the team’s normal protocol of how they prepare and go to a hotel the night before won’t change.

“We’re going to do largely the same thing,” Frost said.

The Huskers kick off against the Nittany Lions at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.