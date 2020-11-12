Dundee businesses collect leftover pumpkins

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wondering what to do with those leftover pumpkins? Dundee has a dropoff location that will pay dividends in the spring.

Behind the bank at 50th and Underwood is a big dumpster ready to collect your pumpkins.

Every pumpkin will go to the Soil Dynamics Compost Farm and then provide nutrients for metro yards and gardens next year.

This is the second year Dundee Bank and Hillside Solutions have teamed up to offer a more sustainable place to leave pumpkins, gourds, and melons,

Make sure pumpkins are free of glitter, paint, and candles.

The Dundee site will be open through Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.