Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Cold and breezy evening, sunshine returns Friday

By David Koeller
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After some morning sun a cold front blasted through during the midday hours bringing a band of clouds and gusty northwest winds. Temperatures warmed slightly into the upper 30s before falling back into the middle and lower 30s thanks to those northwest winds. Those winds producing wind chills in the middle and lower 20s. It will stay breezy and cold through the evening, with winds starting to let up overnight. The coldest air this month will settle in tonight, with lows dropping to around 20 by Friday morning.

After a cold start, sunshine and a south breeze will help to warm things up just a bit. Highs should climb into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Warmer than today, but still slightly below average. Even warmer air will try to push in on Saturday, however that will likely lead to cloudy skies and patchy drizzle. Despite the clouds, temperatures should push into the middle or even upper 50s. Northwest winds return on Sunday, but it will not be quite as cold as today with highs near 50.

A warmer trend looks to take hold for next week. Temperatures return to the mid or even upper 50s for Monday and Tuesday, warming into the 60s by Wednesday. There are some indications we could even see a few few 70s by middle or second half of next week, which would be well above average for this time of year. The warm and dry weather is likely to continue to much of the second half of November.

Warmer outlook for next week
Warmer outlook for next week(WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN Image)
UNMC virus expert: Omaha less than 2 weeks away from overrun hospitals
A tax bill from another state keeps landing in the mailbox of an Omaha resident who says she...
Omahan fights California tax bill
Omaha Police have made an arrest in a sexual assault reported in October and believe there may...
Omaha chiropractor arrested for sexual assault, police suspect more victims
We are hearing from a woman for the first time – after she was unconscious several months while...
Omaha woman wakes from COVID-19 coma
(MGN)
Wednesday Nov. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County provides hospital occupancy update

Latest News

Cold and breezy evening, sunshine returns Friday
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning cold front will make for a cold and breezy Thursday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
The depth of warm air aloft will change the type of winter precipitation we see.
Winter Weather: The science behind different precipitation types