David’s Evening Forecast - Cold and breezy evening, sunshine returns Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After some morning sun a cold front blasted through during the midday hours bringing a band of clouds and gusty northwest winds. Temperatures warmed slightly into the upper 30s before falling back into the middle and lower 30s thanks to those northwest winds. Those winds producing wind chills in the middle and lower 20s. It will stay breezy and cold through the evening, with winds starting to let up overnight. The coldest air this month will settle in tonight, with lows dropping to around 20 by Friday morning.

After a cold start, sunshine and a south breeze will help to warm things up just a bit. Highs should climb into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Warmer than today, but still slightly below average. Even warmer air will try to push in on Saturday, however that will likely lead to cloudy skies and patchy drizzle. Despite the clouds, temperatures should push into the middle or even upper 50s. Northwest winds return on Sunday, but it will not be quite as cold as today with highs near 50.

A warmer trend looks to take hold for next week. Temperatures return to the mid or even upper 50s for Monday and Tuesday, warming into the 60s by Wednesday. There are some indications we could even see a few few 70s by middle or second half of next week, which would be well above average for this time of year. The warm and dry weather is likely to continue to much of the second half of November.

Warmer outlook for next week (WOWT)

