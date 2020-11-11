Advertisement

Wednesday Nov. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County provides hospital occupancy update

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department will not be releasing a case update due to the Veteran’s holiday.

The DCHD has reported a hospital condition update. There is an 86% hospital occupancy with 215 medical and surgical beds available. There are 54 ICU beds available for an 82% occupancy rate. They also reported 42 people on ventilators.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

