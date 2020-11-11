UNMC virus expert: Omaha less than 2 weeks away from overrun hospitals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A medical expert and member of the UNMC Global Center for Health Security is sounding the alarm about hospital capacity in the metro area, saying hospitals will soon be “beyond full” if action isn’t taken now.

Dr. James Lawler, who is also director of clinical and biodefense research at the National Strategic Research Institute, said Wednesday that unless drastic changes are made quickly, the Omaha area is less than two weeks from the point where hospitals will be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and are unable to provide appropriate care for any patients — even routine patients — coming into hospitals.

“Within two weeks, our hospitals will be beyond full and to the point where we can no longer staff all of the beds that we need,” Lawler told 6 News on Wednesday.

According to the Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday, the entire Omaha-metro area is at 86% hospital capacity, leaving 215 medical and surgical beds available; and 54 ICU beds available, which amounts to an 82% occupancy rate.

If trends continue without intervention, Lawler said an additional 1,500 to 2,000 beds will be needed — beds we don’t have — in the Omaha area.

He is calling for stricter non-pharmaceutical interventions — like face masks and social distancing — to control community transmission.

“The reality is coming whether people want to acknowledge it or not," he said. “We are going to be facing these dire circumstances within 10 to 14 days.”

Lawler recommends gatherings of more than 10 people be banned, and said restaurants and bars should not be permitting indoor patrons.

“At this point, we are getting to the place where we would just need to temporarily close schools to allow community transmission to subside,” he said.

Nebraska Medicine is already diverting transfer patients — something Lawler said he has never seen happen during his tenure there. And its converting its last available section to care for COVID-19 patients.

“I don’t know where those patients are going to go because it’s not as if there are other tertiary care medical centers that aren’t busy in the region. They are all overwhelmed,” Lawler said.

Hospital leaders are looking at other solutions to deal with what seems likely to happen in the next few weeks, he said, whether its commandeering more space or putting up field hospitals.

“The reality of the hospital healthcare system being completely overwhelmed is beyond anything that we’ve seen," Lawler said. "I think the effects will be beyond anything that people expect or have seen. So it will be, unfortunately, truly devastating.”

Lawler stressed how important it is that state leaders enact strict directed health measures that go much further than the rules that are in place now.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this story.

