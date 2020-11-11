The Salvation Army needs help to make TurkeyFest happen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every year, The Salvation Army gets in the spirit of Thanksgiving by feeding people through their TurkeyFest.

However, in order to make that happen this year, they need volunteers to sign up to drive.

“It takes about 200 people to deliver them and we’re about halfway there right now," Major Greg Thompson, the Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army, said.

In order to volunteer, you’ll need to give The Salvation Army a call at (402)898-6000.

The volunteer application is open until November 20th.

Volunteers will deliver 1,500 meals to people who are shut-in or simply can’t leave their homes.

“You think that shut-in is shut in, but with COVID they’re even more shut-in," Major Thompson explained. "I mean, it’s so isolating right now, and so we want to continue to be of service to people in the best way that we can.”

That means TurkeyFest will go on this year!

But, it’ll look drastically different, no more crowding the kitchens inside of the Kroc Center.

“Socially distance people, make sure they’re taking care of everything, masking the whole time as they’re packaging food," Thompson said.

On top of the kitchen changes, meal delivery drivers won’t be allowed inside the building at all. This year, it’s all curbside pick up.

“Someone will take the information, how many meals you want," he said. "They’ll bring the meals out, they’ll put them in your trunk of your or the backseat and never even touch.”

The changes don’t stop there, once the drivers arrive at their delivery locations there will specific instructions for them to follow.

“You’re going to put the meal down in front of - by their door, you’re gonna ring the doorbell and then step off the porch or step back," Thompson said.

This may seem like a lot just to deliver a Thanksgiving Day meal, but during an especially isolating year, it means the world.

“This is one of those moments where you can really do that and feel good, not necessarily about yourself but how you’ve helped another human being," he said smiling.

If you would like to recommend someone to receive one of the Thanksgiving meals, just give The Salvation Army a call at (402)898-6023. The person needs to be 60 years of age or older and be home on Thanksgiving Day to receive the meal.

