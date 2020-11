OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A thick frost developed overnight and has made for slick conditions on elevated roads in the Omaha metro, according to the First Alert Weather team.

Be very careful on elevated roads this morning. A thick frost has developed overnight, and it appears some bridges and overpasses have frosted over in spots, too. There have been at least two multiple vehicle crashes on 480 EB near 10th St so far. @wowt6news #FirstAlertTraffic — Clay Ostarly (@ClayOstarly) November 11, 2020

