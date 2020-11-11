Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A cold and frosty morning turns into a sunny and warmer afternoon.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temps have dropped into the 20s with a few teens in the area this morning. Watch for some patchy fog in the area and you’ll likely have some frost to scrape if you left the car out overnight. Thankfully the sunny skies will warm us up to near 50 degrees by the afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Thursday will be much colder with an early high in the upper 30s by mid morning. Temps will then stay steady or fall the rest of the day as northwest winds kick in an gusts to near 30 mph. Wind chills in the 20s are likely as well.

Thursday High Temp
Thursday High Temp(WOWT)

We’ll be able to warm back into the 40s Friday then 50s for the weekend. There is a small rain chance Saturday but it is trending lighter on models. Sunday looks to be very windy with gusts to near 45 mph at times.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

