Advertisement

Ring recalls 350,000 video doorbells after some catch fire

The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June...
The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June and October 2020. Consumers can check if their doorbell is part of the recall through Ring’s website or app.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:50 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ring is recalling 350,000 of its smart doorbells following reports that some have caught fire, causing minor burn injuries and property damage.

Ring has so far received 23 reports of fire involving its second-generation video doorbells, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. At least eight people suffered minor burns, and there was property damage.

The safety commission says the doorbell battery can overheat if the incorrect screws are used for installation. That can pose fire and burn hazards.

The recalled doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June and October this year. Consumers can check if their doorbell is part of the recall through Ring’s website or app.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts unrolls COVID-19 directed health measures, effective Wednesday
Snow and Ice Potential Through Tuesday
Ice Storm Warning until 3PM for portions of Nebraska and Iowa
Generic police lights image
Man dies in concrete truck accident in southwest Omaha
Nebraska officials react to Biden’s COVID-19 plan
When tougher COVID-19 restrictions kick in on Wednesday, they may have the biggest impact on...
Rural communities respond to Gov. Ricketts’ COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

The move, which reverses long-standing policy at the Justice Department, allows federal...
AG Barr tells DOJ to investigate allegations of voter fraud
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread...
Face masks also protect wearer from COVID-19, says CDC in updated guidance
A tax bill from another state keeps landing in the mailbox of an Omaha resident who says she...
Omahan fights California tax bill
We are hearing from a woman for the first time – after she was unconscious several months while...
Omaha woman wakes from COVID-19 coma