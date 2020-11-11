Advertisement

Tracking the Tropics: Record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season

Theta became the 29th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season
Theta became the 29th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season(WOWT)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officially, the Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1st and ends November 30th. With tropical cyclones continuing to form in the Atlantic, we’re reminded coastal areas aren’t out of the woods just yet for the 2020 season.

Monday night, Subtropical Storm Theta formed over the Atlantic. This particular storm is moving east, toward the northwest coast of Africa, so it will not be a concern for the U.S.

Theta is the 29th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season
Theta is the 29th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season(WOWT)

However, this is the first time “Theta” has ever been used to name a tropical cyclone. With Theta, 2020 has experienced the greatest number of named storms (29) for a single Atlantic season. The previous record was 28 storms, set in the very active season of 2005.

Turning our eyes back to Eta, this storm has been a long-lived one! After making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane over Nicaragua on November 3rd, Eta weakened and moved back out into the Caribbean Sea. The storm then pushed over Cuba, made landfall in the Florida Keys, and is now back in the Gulf of Mexico.

Eta's previous track
Eta's previous track(WOWT)

Eta’s track will curve back over the Florida peninsula before a front picks it up and pushes it into the Atlantic.

Eta's forecast track
Eta's forecast track(WOWT)

Even after all is said and done, there is an additional disturbance in the eastern Caribbean that the National Hurricane Center is watching. At this time, this tropical wave has 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression within 5 days.

Keep track of the tropics by visiting the National Hurricane Center’s website: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow and Ice Potential Through Tuesday
Ice Storm Warning until 3PM for portions of Nebraska and Iowa
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
Omaha native named possible member for Biden, Harris team
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday gave a COVID-19 briefing.
Iowa governor discourages gatherings during COVID-19 response update, implements some mask requirements
Gov. Ricketts, First Lady to quarantine following close contact with COVID-19 case
Omaha City Council file photo.
Omaha City Council extends mask ordinance to February

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A cold and frosty morning turns into a sunny and warmer afternoon.
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Hour by hour forecast - Wednesday
David’s Evening Forecast - Wintry mix moving out with sunshine returning Wednesday
Tuesday, November 10th
David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast