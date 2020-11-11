Platteview High School puts on reverse parade for veterans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we honor those who served on this Veterans Day.

Platteview High School, students decided to show their appreciation for local veterans with a reverse parade.

A gauntlet of trucks with flags flapping, filled with grateful students at Platteview High School.

A special way to say thank you to our veterans.

For those driving through this corridor of flags, it was a memorable experience.

“It’s really something...it’s a lot bigger than I expected.”

But just as rewarding for those students who helped make this parade happen.

“We used to do a program in the gym but now we had to come out here and do a reverse parade because we don’t want to get more people in the gym and have COVID spread so we did what we could do the shore support for them,” said Jacob Zimmerman, Platteview Junior.

These students benefit as well.

“A sense of pride I know a lot of the families around here have military being this close to office so this is personal for a lot of our students,” said Justin Foutch, Industrial Ed Teacher.

Jayden Ostransky’s grandfathers both served. She says everyone benefits from those who serve.

“Everyone’s connected with at least somebody that’s been in the military and for those who don’t have that opportunity to be connected I feel like even if they knew someone was in the military they still know how important it is for their service,” said Ostransky.

That connection can hit close to home.

Platteview Grad Staff Sergeant Michael Boch was killed while serving his country.

Gunnery Sergeant Chris Bell was with Boch when he died.

He’s here honoring his fallen comrade.

“It’s always important to be around and show support to the community for me being out here seeing all these students who absolutely love this country and support everything that we do and the sacrifices that we make it’s just great to see,” said Bell.

The students made floats and displays honoring our military. The reverse parade lasted about an hour.

