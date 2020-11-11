Omahan fights California tax bill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A tax bill from another state keeps landing in the mailbox of an Omaha resident who says she doesn’t owe it.

Not only is her frustration growing so is the amount.

A lifelong Nebraskan Cyndi Pokorny says fighting a bill from California has been taxing.

“I paid it on my taxes here. It’s just they think I owe it to them instead,” she said.

Cyndi sold employee stock in an Omaha company but a San Jose broker handled the transaction so she believes that’s why California tax collectors thought she lived there.

“What makes you think I lived in California and I could never get an answer until a girl finally said that sometimes companies mess up on stuff, they send you for your taxes and they get the wrong city and state in it,” she said.

An error Cyndi says she straightened out in 2013 but out of the blue -- a California tax bill came again.

The $900 in tax California claims it’s owed came through a stock transaction in 1999. So, look what’s been building since then in penalty interest and fees.

California trying to collect $3,500 from Cyndi for a tax she says has already been paid in Nebraska.

“Everything I get in the mail for my taxes, always look to make sure they got your address correct because you never know what’s going to come back and bite you in years," she said.

Cyndi says if they expect her to pay for a billing mistake, tax collectors in California are dreaming.

After an email from 6 News to the California franchise tax board, Cyndi Pokorny got a call from them. They told her nothing more needs to be done. The billing issue will be resolved and closed within two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.