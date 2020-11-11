Advertisement

Omaha chiropractor arrested for sexual assault, police suspect more victims

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in a sexual assault reported in October and believe there may be more victims.

Police have arrested 51-year-old chiropractor Matthew Skaff. Police believe Skaff sexually assaulted and possibly drugged a woman in October.

Police are looking for possible other victims and encourage anyone with information to call 911.

