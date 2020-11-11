Omaha chiropractor arrested for sexual assault, police suspect more victims

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in a sexual assault reported in October and believe there may be more victims.

Police have arrested 51-year-old chiropractor Matthew Skaff. Police believe Skaff sexually assaulted and possibly drugged a woman in October.

Police are looking for possible other victims and encourage anyone with information to call 911.

OPD had reason to believe that there may be other victims who have not come forward.



You can report any incident of sexual assault to police by calling 911, regardless of how long ago it happened. pic.twitter.com/jtwzu5bEt3 — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) November 11, 2020

