Nebraska governor criticized for unmasked photo-op

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the news that Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was under quarantine after he was directly exposed to COVID-19 over the weekend, the governor faced scrutiny Tuesday for an unmasked photo-op following his news conference the previous day.

Ricketts announced Tuesday morning that he and his wife were quarantining after learning that someone he had been in recent contact with had tested positive for COVID-19.

During his Monday morning news conference, with the governor attending in-person, he issued a proclamation declaring November “Adoption Month.” After the news conference was over, the governor took a photo with two women connected to the cause.

The moment was not atypical, but with the news of Ricketts' potential COVID-19 exposure the next day, the close contact raised concerns — particularly because:

No one in the photo was wearing a facemask.

No one in the photo is maintaining the recommended six feet of social distance.

At one point, footage shows Ricketts motioning the photo participants to move closer to him before the photo is taken.

Ricketts defended his actions during his Tuesday news conference, which he attended virtually:

“When I take pictures with groups, typically what’s happening is, certainly for inside we take our mask off to take the picture, there’s a number of pictures we leave our masks on when we take pictures. Typically, if we do take the masks off we are doing it for a very short period of time, just to take the picture. Not, staying in close contact for 15 minutes or more.”

