Advertisement

Nebraska governor criticized for unmasked photo-op

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the news that Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was under quarantine after he was directly exposed to COVID-19 over the weekend, the governor faced scrutiny Tuesday for an unmasked photo-op following his news conference the previous day.

Ricketts announced Tuesday morning that he and his wife were quarantining after learning that someone he had been in recent contact with had tested positive for COVID-19.

During his Monday morning news conference, with the governor attending in-person, he issued a proclamation declaring November “Adoption Month.” After the news conference was over, the governor took a photo with two women connected to the cause.

The moment was not atypical, but with the news of Ricketts' potential COVID-19 exposure the next day, the close contact raised concerns — particularly because:

  • No one in the photo was wearing a facemask.
  • No one in the photo is maintaining the recommended six feet of social distance.
  • At one point, footage shows Ricketts motioning the photo participants to move closer to him before the photo is taken.

Ricketts defended his actions during his Tuesday news conference, which he attended virtually:

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts unrolls COVID-19 directed health measures, effective Wednesday
Snow and Ice Potential Through Tuesday
Ice Storm Warning until 3PM for portions of Nebraska and Iowa
Generic police lights image
Man dies in concrete truck accident in southwest Omaha
Nebraska officials react to Biden’s COVID-19 plan
When tougher COVID-19 restrictions kick in on Wednesday, they may have the biggest impact on...
Rural communities respond to Gov. Ricketts’ COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

The contents of a home coronavirus test are seen as residents in Liverpool are receiving three...
US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge
Omaha City Council file photo.
Omaha City Council extends mask ordinance to February
An election worker prepares "I Voted" stickers at a polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in...
28 election employees in 1 Missouri county have coronavirus
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there were hopes that hot summer temperatures...
Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest virus surge