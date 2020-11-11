Local nonprofits get extra boost in Douglas County CARES Act funds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local nonprofits are getting an extra boost of federal funds. Douglas County Commissioners tacked another $8 million in CARES Act funds Tuesday on top of the $20 million already set aside to help them out.

6 News caught up with one of the nonprofits likely to get a piece of the funding.

“Our staff had to do a lot of pivoting and replanning to create a virtual camp,” said Melissa Wurth, Executive Director of Omaha Girls Rock, noting when they took their flagship program online this summer, it also provided a musical outlet. “Using the theme of the pandemic to help them process their own experiences.”

Likemost nonprofits Omaha Girls Rock has taken a financial hit amid the pandemic, and they’re hopeful some CARES Act funds will help out.

“What’s really important for us specifically is honoring teacher artists contracts, our staff’s contracts, because without them we don’t have an organization,” said Wurth.

And that’s exactly what the second round of CARES Act funding is there for. Nearly $9.5 million has already started going out to help with things like PPE and hand sanitizer; the next $18 million will spread even further.

“It can help cover revenue loss, it can help cover personnel costs, all these things that have had a great impact on nonprofits,” said Donna Kush, President & CEO, Omaha Community Foundation; the organization helping to distribute the funds. “They haven’t been able to have their fundraisers, their regular revenue streams, especially for the smaller nonprofits.”

As for Omaha Girls Rock, they plan to parlay their pandemic successes, and keep their virtual programming around.

“It’s really been successful, we have amazing teaching artists and I think we’ve gotten a really amazing the ground so we’re excited for that,” said Wurth.

The county expects to help out more than 220 nonprofits in this second phase of funding.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.