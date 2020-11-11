La Vista Veterans Day celebration goes virtual

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The invasion of COVID-19 has forced Veterans Day celebrations around the country to take on a different look this year.

In La Vista, officials have switched from a large in-person event to an event everyone can watch on their phones or computers.

Last year the La Vista Community Foundation paid tribute to veterans at the Embassy Suites Conference Center.

Hundreds of people gathered here to honor the men and women who served our country, but this year the Veterans Day celebration is a virtual one.

“We took it as an opportunity that maybe we could make this event even bigger and maybe reach a bigger audience,” said La Vista Mayor Douglas Kindig.

La Vista Mayor Douglas Kindig says there was no way the city would skip honoring their veterans.

“To skip this year would have been a disservice to them, the foundation put in extra work to make sure we could do a virtual event.”

It took a lot of time, a lot of people, and a lot of volunteers working to produce a virtual event honoring veterans.

“We started about five months ago and the committees really worked hard, and it was about five o’clock last night when we got the final edited production,” said Kindig.

The La Vista Community Foundation went all out. Former Nebraska US Senator Chuck Hagal is a Vietnam veteran and former US Secretary of Defense. Hagal is the keynote speaker.

Air Force veterans Ramone and Bobbi Negron had lunch at American Legion Post 32, they’ve heard about the virtual veteran’s day celebration, and appreciate the effort.

“I think that just knowing that not even COVID can even stop that that’s awesome I did 11 years, she did 20 it makes those 11 years' worth it,” said Negron.

You can find the La Vista Veterans Day celebration event at the La Vista Community Foundation website. Officials say the video will be available a few days after Veterans Day.

