Forecast: Fewer corn bushels to be harvested in Kansas

(AP) - A new government report shows Kansas farmers are forecast to harvest 759 million bushels of corn this season, down 5% from last year’s production.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service’s forecasts Tuesday for the fall harvest of other major crops in the state are more optimistic. Sorghum production is projected at 237 million bushels, up 16% from last year. The state’s soybean harvest is forecast at 200 million bushels, up 7% when compared to a year ago.

