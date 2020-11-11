Advertisement

FDA approves app meant to reduce nightmares associated with PTSD

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved NightWare, a prescription-only app meant to help...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved NightWare, a prescription-only app meant to help treat PTSD patients.(Source: NightWare via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration believes a mobile app could help people with terrifying nightmares.

The federal agency has approved the NightWare system as a form of treatment for PTSD patients.

NightWare is only available for Apple Watches.

It allows clinicians to monitor patients who suffer from traumatic nightmares, which have been linked with higher rates of suicide.

The app vibrates when it perceives that the patient is in the middle of a nightmare.

According to the company, NightWare “is a wearable technology that learns the wearer’s sleep patterns and customizes a treatment for each individual, interrupting nightmares so sufferers can get a good night’s sleep.”

The company explains: “An intervention (smartwatch alert vibration) at nightmare stress threshold is designed to arouse but not awaken the wearer—preserving the night’s rest.”

NightWare can only be downloaded with a prescription.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow and Ice Potential Through Tuesday
Ice Storm Warning until 3PM for portions of Nebraska and Iowa
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
Omaha native named possible member for Biden, Harris team
Gov. Ricketts, First Lady to quarantine following close contact with COVID-19 case
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday gave a COVID-19 briefing.
Iowa governor discourages gatherings during COVID-19 response update, implements some mask requirements
Omaha City Council file photo.
Omaha City Council extends mask ordinance to February

Latest News

President Donald Trump honored Veterans Day in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
Veterans Day: President arrives at Arlington National Cemetery
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave an update on the vote counting in Georgia on...
Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote
The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June...
Ring recalls 350,000 video doorbells after some catch fire
President Donald Trump honored Veterans Day in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
Trump marks Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery
The burrito chain is opening a new prototype store called Chipotle Digital Kitchen.
Chipotle to open digital-only restaurant