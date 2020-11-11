David’s Evening Forecast - Front brings in colder air by midday Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday started off with clear skies and temperatures in the 20s for most of us. If you picked up snowfall Tuesday – as in Norfolk and Columbus – temperatures dropped as low as 10 degrees! Areas of frost formed as temperatures dropped near the dew point, and bridges/overpasses became slick for the morning commute.

Thankfully, abundant sunshine and west-southwest winds warmed us up quickly! Temperatures warmed into the 50s along and south of I-80 this afternoon, with slower warming where ice and snow collected Monday night into Tuesday. The warmer temperatures and sunny skies allowed for some melting of the greater snowpack to the northwest of the Omaha Metro, and melted off the ice from trees and power lines.

Hour by hour forecast - Thursday (WOWT)

Clear skies will cool us off near the freezing mark tonight. Our high temperature Thursday will occur around mid to late-morning, ahead of a cold front. We’ll try to warm into the lower-40s in the Metro before being knocked back into the 30s for the rest of the day. Conditions will be pretty blustery Thursday afternoon as northwest winds gust up to 30 mph. This will cause wind chills to dip into the 20s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Friday will bring highs back into the upper-40s, with mid to upper-50s likely Saturday! Outside of a few showers Saturday, the bulk of the extended forecast is looking dry with several days in the 50s and 60s next week.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.