Companies suggest customers start holiday shopping soon

By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and holiday deals are being advertised by many companies. They seem to have come a little early this year.

“Right now we’re encouraging our customers. Order early. Order now. Be prepared," the CEO and President of Oriental Trading Company, Steve Mendlik, said.

Companies like Oriental Trading Company are trying to get people to start holiday shopping now. The deals have already caught the eye of many. Toys are a popular item for the company right now.

“A lot of grandparents buying early. We love those early orders from the grandparents," Mendlik said.

Most businesses are preparing for a busier than normal season.

“It’s gonna get very very tight as we work through the holiday season," Mendlik added.

Mendlik said shipping carriers have seen a 30 percent increase of orders this year because of the pandemic.

“But in the peak holiday season, you know their capacity isn’t going to be that much different than last year. So they’ve got to fit you know 30 percent more volume you know naturally into something that’s not going to hold nearly that much," Mendlik explained.

UPS announced that they plan to hire more than 100,000 workers to help with the demand.

Mendlik is expecting more than one million packages to be sent through his company. He is working with shipping carriers to make sure customers do not see a delay, but he has plans to get a little creative.

“I’m going to be putting on the elf hat on myself and delivering our local orders on a few occasions here in Omaha," he said.

If Mendlik is not able to deliver your package the U.S. Postal Service says gifts should be in the mail no later than Dec. 15 to avoid delays.

FedEx and UPS also set a similar deadline.

Packages sent by Dec. 15 should arrive on or before Dec. 24.

Mendlik said he is working to make sure everyone is happy this not so normal holiday season.

“So we’re positioning ourselves differently to help them celebrate the holiday in a safe way. And it a different way than they have in the past," he explained.

