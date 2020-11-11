Advertisement

Chipotle to open digital-only restaurant

The smaller store design is geared toward urban areas.
The burrito chain is opening a new prototype store called Chipotle Digital Kitchen.
The burrito chain is opening a new prototype store called Chipotle Digital Kitchen.(Source: Chipotle, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle doesn’t want you to eat at its newest restaurant.

The burrito chain is opening a new prototype store called Chipotle Digital Kitchen.

It’s only for pickup or delivery through its app, website, or third-party apps like uber eats.

Chipotle’s first digital-only restaurant opens Saturday in Highland Falls, New York, near the U.S. Military Academy in West Point.

No one at the store can take your order and it doesn’t have a dining room, making it more social-distancing friendly for the coronavirus era.

It has an open-facing kitchen and more shelves for completed orders.

Orders are picked up from a lobby, where there’s a small bench for waiting.

It also has a separate lobby with its own entrance for the pickup of large catering orders.

The store’s smaller design is geared toward urban areas.

About half of Chipotle’s sales were made on its app or website in the last quarter. Digital sales more than tripled during the third quarter.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow and Ice Potential Through Tuesday
Ice Storm Warning until 3PM for portions of Nebraska and Iowa
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
Omaha native named possible member for Biden, Harris team
Gov. Ricketts, First Lady to quarantine following close contact with COVID-19 case
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday gave a COVID-19 briefing.
Iowa governor discourages gatherings during COVID-19 response update, implements some mask requirements
Omaha City Council file photo.
Omaha City Council extends mask ordinance to February

Latest News

President Donald Trump honored Veterans Day in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
Veterans Day: President arrives at Arlington National Cemetery
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave an update on the vote counting in Georgia on...
Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote
The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June...
Ring recalls 350,000 video doorbells after some catch fire
President Donald Trump honored Veterans Day in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
Trump marks Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery