CHI preparing to handle and distribute fragile COVID vaccine

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pfizer and German partner BioNTech announced they plan to have 30 to 40 million doses of a COVID vaccine available by the end of the year. If approved, 15 to 20 million people will get the first shots. But it won’t be easy.

One vital part of getting the vaccine from the lab to a shot in your arm -- is that it has to be kept at 70 degrees below zero in a super cool freezer. CHI Health is investing in more equipment to handle it.

“We obviously have one of those, have ordered another and are strategically placing the refrigerators so we can dispense vaccine across our footprint across the state,” CHI CEO Cliff Robertson said.

CHI said it will be ready.

“C-H-I Health has been working with the state to dispense the vaccine once it is delivered,” Robertson said.

Through studies, the drug has been found to be 90% effective. A staggering percentage when you compare it to the yearly flu shot which is about 50% effective.

But some experts say so much more needs to be known since Pfizer has yet to release full details on its preliminary analysis.

Pfizer expects to seek emergency f-d-a approval sometime this month.

