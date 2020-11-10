Advertisement

Walmart teams with GM to test autonomous deliveries

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle...
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. Walmart is teaming with the General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit to test automated package delivery in Arizona.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Walmart is teaming up with the General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit to test driverless delivery in Arizona.

The companies say battery powered Chevrolet Volt vehicles will begin deliveries in Scottsdale early next year. At first they’ll have human backup drivers who will monitor the cars and help to deliver packages to doors. But Ray Wert, spokesman at GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit, says they’ll eventually move to fully autonomous deliveries.

Walmart says customers will be able to place an order and it will be delivered contact-free by a Cruise vehicle. The retail giant says it’s one of several autonomous vehicle pilot projects designed to chart a new roadmap for retail sales.

The company says it started an express delivery service in April and now has it in over 2,800 stores that reach more than 65% of U.S. households.

Wert says the testing with Walmart will start small and gradually ramp up to more vehicles. He did not know how many Bolts would be used at the beginning.

Cruise said in October that it would pull the human backup drivers from its autonomous vehicles in San Francisco by the end of the year. It wasn’t clear when Cruise will offer rides in driverless vehicles.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts unrolls COVID-19 directed health measures, effective Wednesday
Generic police lights image
Man dies in concrete truck accident in southwest Omaha
Nebraska officials react Biden’s COVID-19 plan
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins
Snow and Ice Potential Through Tuesday
Ice Storm Warning until 3PM for portions of Nebraska and Iowa

Latest News

Pizza Hut has added Beyond Meat to its menu.
Pizza Hut adds Beyond Meat to its menu
Dad builds a backyard roller coaster while in quarantine.
Bored dad builds backyard roller coaster
The life and legacy of veteran Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat.
Erekat, longtime spokesman for the Palestinians, dies at 65
The Senate side of the U.S. Capitol is seen on the morning of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3,...
GOP unveils $1.4T spending bill amid post-election turmoil