UNMC calls for tighter DHMs

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UNMC doctor, James Lawler paints a terrifying picture.

“We are at a point where in two to three weeks our hospitals in the Omaha metro area are going to be overrun. And we’re not going to have beds or staff to care for all of the patients that are coming in. We have a very short period of time in which to change that trajectory,” Lawler said.

He said this just hours after governor Pete Ricketts announced stricter DHMs.

“This is very serious, we have 800 people in the hospital we need Nebraskan’s to do as Curtis talked about, step up, double your effort,” Ricketts said.

Dr. Lawler said the DHMs won’t be enough.

“No, unfortunately, the new DHMs that were announced are not going to be sufficient to slow community transition,” Lawler said.

Lawler said eliminating indoor gatherings, large crowds, and putting fewer kids in school buildings would lend better to flattening the curve.

This past summer, restrictions were relaxed but some went on their own and stuck to restrictions.

“We felt it was safer for our customers,” Old Mattress Factory Peter Violi said.

The bar and restaurant have remained at 25-percent capacity.

Violi has kept groups at tables small and distance between parties. He had a feeling this is where we were heading and in a year that has been slow for business, he’s focused on making sure those who do come in are safe.

