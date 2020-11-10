Advertisement

Tuesday Nov. 10 COVID-19 update: 592 new cases in Douglas County, 9 deaths

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 592 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the community total to 27,399.

The DCHD has reported 86% hospital occupancy with 210 beds available and 81% occupancy in the ICUs with 58 adult beds available. There are 372 total inpatients with COVID-19 including 120 adults at the ICU level.

There have been nine reported deaths: six women, and three men all older than age 75. The community total is now 255.

There have been 16,707 reported recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
Test Nebraska
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Generic police lights image
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Francis Garcia, left, leads her sisters Anna Garcia, center, and Olga Garcia in prayer at an...
