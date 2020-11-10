Tuesday Nov. 10 COVID-19 update: 592 new cases in Douglas County, 9 deaths
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department has reported 592 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the community total to 27,399.
The DCHD has reported 86% hospital occupancy with 210 beds available and 81% occupancy in the ICUs with 58 adult beds available. There are 372 total inpatients with COVID-19 including 120 adults at the ICU level.
There have been nine reported deaths: six women, and three men all older than age 75. The community total is now 255.
There have been 16,707 reported recoveries.
REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.
Resource links
COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide
School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University
COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County
COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources
Get tested
Recent COVID-19 updates
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.