Advertisement

Pizza Hut adds Beyond Meat to its menu

Pizza Hut has added Beyond Meat to its menu.
Pizza Hut has added Beyond Meat to its menu.(Source: Pizza Hut via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pizza Hut has added Beyond Meat’s plant-based Italian sausage to its menu to become the first pizza chain in the U.S. to offer plant-based meat pizza.

With the pandemic forcing some meat plants to reduce operations – and some to close altogether – traditional meat has gotten more expensive.

Several quick-serve restaurant chains have unveiled plant-based meat substitutions on their menus, including Burger King.

The Impossible Whopper became wildly popular when Burger King introduced the plant-based burger last year.

At Pizza Hut, you have two options: either a cheese pizza or a veggie pizza, both topped with the plant-based sausage crumble.

Pizza Hut said the options are available for “a limited time starting November 10, 2020 while supplies last in all traditional Pizza Hut locations in the United States,” and at “select participating Pizza Hut Express locations.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts unrolls COVID-19 directed health measures, effective Wednesday
Generic police lights image
Man dies in concrete truck accident in southwest Omaha
Nebraska officials react Biden’s COVID-19 plan
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins
Snow and Ice Potential Through Tuesday
Ice Storm Warning until 3PM for portions of Nebraska and Iowa

Latest News

Dad builds a backyard roller coaster while in quarantine.
Bored dad builds backyard roller coaster
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle...
Walmart teams with GM to test autonomous deliveries
The life and legacy of veteran Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat.
Erekat, longtime spokesman for the Palestinians, dies at 65
The Senate side of the U.S. Capitol is seen on the morning of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3,...
GOP unveils $1.4T spending bill amid post-election turmoil