Omaha native named possible member for Biden, Harris team

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young Omaha woman could possibly be a member of president-elect Joe Biden’s team. Symone Sanders has been mentioned as a candidate who could be in Biden’s inner circle.

All of that talk has her mother excited and proud.

President-elect Joe Biden is working on his team to serve in the white house with him.

A recent NBC news article lists the names of people who could be on the Biden Harris team. One of them is Symone Sanders. The article states that Sanders one day wants to be the Whitehouse press secretary and if that becomes reality, she would be the youngest and first black woman ever in the post.

Sanders is no stranger to the national stage.

Sanders was the national press secretary for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Later, Symone Sanders was hired as a political commentator by CNN. Last year, Sanders joined the 2020 presidential campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden as a senior advisor.

Symone Sanders grew up here in Omaha, on the north side of town.

“When she was younger, she used to come into the kitchen with a wooden spoon and she would interview us,” said Sander’s mother Terri who is the publisher of the Omaha Star.

“I’ve known somebody that calls it peacock proud of what she has accomplished in just thirty years of life,” said Terri. “When she worked for Bernie Sanders, she was 25, the youngest national press secretary ever for a presidential candidate.”

Symone Sanders has also written about her political experiences and finding her voice and although she’s many miles away from home she always remains close to her family.

“She is proud of where she is from many times when people rise to those ranks, they forget where they’re from, she always keeps her family in mind I’m just excited,” said Terri.

Symone Sanders is a graduate of Creighton University

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.