Iowa governor discourages gatherings during COVID-19 response update, implements some mask requirements

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds will sign a new proclamation, effective at midnight, requiring masks for anyone older than age 2 attending gatherings with more than 25 people indoors or 100 people outdoors.

Iowa reported more than 21,000 new cases with a positivity rate of more than 19% last week, the governor reported during a news conference Tuesday morning. Of Iowa’s 99 counties, 88 had a rolling two-week average positivity rate was more than 15%, a target guidance mark allowing schools to move online with a waiver from the Department of Education.

The governor said attendance at certain events and venues will again be limited, as of Wednesday:

Only two people per student will be allowed to attend indoor youth sports and activities, she said.

Groups at bars and restaurants are limited to eight people — six feet apart — unless the group lives in the same households.

Masks are required at those businesses that provide personal services, like hair salons, barbershops, and tattoo parlors.

As of Monday, 1,131 Iowans were hospitalized with COVID-19, 89% of them ages 50 or older, Reynolds said. Of those hospitalized, 15.2% are because they have COVID-19 while 21% of those with other conditions tested positive for COVID-19 while being cared for in hospitals statewide.

“The overall increased patient volume is stressing our healthcare system and it is putting capacity at risk,” Reynolds said. “Surge plans are at risk, and while beds still are available for patient care, staffing them is becoming increasingly challenging as some healthcare workers may be sick or in quarantine or caring for other family members.”

This situation has the potential to impact any Iowan who needs hospital care for any reason, the governor said.

“We just can’t let our guard down just because we’re getting together with people that we know or doing things that are most familiar to us. Even then, we’re still putting ourself [sic] and others at risk,” Reynolds said.

Casual gatherings are accounting for more and more new cases, she said.

“The things that seem the least threatening are some of the highest risk activities right now, like wedding receptions, youth sports, even having some neighbors over to watch a football game,” she said.

