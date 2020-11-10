Gov. Ricketts, First Lady to quarantine following close contact with COVID-19 case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor Ricketts and his wife Susanne Shore are quarantining for the next 14 days after coming in contact with someone who tested positive Sunday.

According to a release, the Governor and his wife were having dinner outside on Sunday with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Neither Ricketts nor his wife are showing symptoms and will be getting tested, according to the release.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.