Food Bank for the Heartland looking for holiday volunteers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Continuing on with our week of giving on 6 News Daybreak, our next stop is the Food Bank for the Heartland.

Throughout the pandemic, they’ve fed hundreds of thousands. Well now, they’re asking for your help.

“The holiday season is always very busy for us here at the food bank but I think it’s just compounded this year," Angie Grote the communications manager for the Food Bank for the Heartland said.

The huge need for food assistance for families who’ve never needed it before is staggering.

Compared to this time last year and in 2018, there’s been a 72% increase in the number of meals given out.

“Helping to feed thousands of children, families, and seniors throughout Nebraska and Western Iowa," Grote said.

Naturally, with that increase, now the Food Bank needs your help.

“We are really reliant on our community and our volunteers to make the holiday season a little bit better for our neighbors who are in need right now,” she explained.

They’ve taken necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety, volunteers wear a mask, and not as many people are allowed to be in the volunteer area at once.

Allen Lindahl is a retiree who’s been volunteering at the Food Bank since March when the pandemic was just starting.

“I believe this is my goal in life, you know I’m a faith guy and I believe serving is what my life is meant to be," Lindahl said.

Over the past few months, he’s seen the need for food skyrocket.

“A lot of days I come in and they say we’re struggling to get the product, certain types of product and that tells you it’s going absolutely nuts," he shared.

He’s joining in Grote’s call for more volunteers, especially in their weekday shifts.

“Simple stuff, anybody can do it," Lindahl said. "You just need to be able to stand up and be a little bit mobile. Lots of jobs, I just love it. I love coming here.”

The Food Bank for the Heartland has made it easy to sign up for volunteering shifts, you’re encouraged to volunteer during the week when they have the most need.

