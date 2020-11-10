Federal judge considers temporarily banning Omaha police from using pepper balls

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal judge Tuesday night is considering whether to temporarily ban Omaha police from using pepper balls and other chemicals on protesters.

The request for an injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Nebraska for Problac -- a loose-knit organization of individuals fighting for social justice.

In late July -- 120 people were arrested after marching from the Old Market to Midtown on Farnam Street.

The mass arrests were only complicated by computer problems at Douglas County Corrections -- where many protesters release was delayed by hours during a pandemic.

The ACLU argued the protests were peaceful -- and the actions taken by officers were to simply punish and suppress free speech.

Adam Sipple, legal director with the ACLU of Nebraska said “There isn’t any question what happened on Farnam Street has impacted Problac and other protesters who want to call for racial justice in this city. There’s no question that turnout has been down on ongoing protests and there’s no question the chief’s threats or promises or suggestions that more mass arrests could be conducted have impacted this movement for racial justice.”

Omaha city attorneys asked Senior US District Judge Joseph Bataillon to dismiss the case -- and argued the right to protest is not absolute -- but officers were concerned for the safety of drivers and pedestrians.

The city also explained taking away less-lethal responses ties the hands of officers.

This summer: 6 News learned that charges against three-of-every-four protesters arrested that night were dismissed for “lack of evidence.”

There’s no timeline for when Bataillon will make a decision.

