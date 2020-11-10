Dodge county residents pick up after ice storm causes damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Dodge county was hit hard with ice overnight.

Throughout Fremont broken tree limbs both big and small causing issues for residents.

Some branches so large they blocked streets like this one near Irving and Military Avenues.

Across town, more large branches littered yards.

“This is the original part of Fremont down Nye Street and there’s a lot of trees down everywhere,” says Deb Niles.

Throughout the day people in Fremont have been meeting up with their neighbors, helping to take care of one another.

“You know that’s what Nebraskans do. I mean everybody has been up and down the street and it’s just a perfect response. You couldn’t ask for anything better,” says Deb Gartner.

Some are still without power this afternoon as ice weighed down powerlines.

Those helping with the cleanup process say another issue popped up throughout the early part of the afternoon.

“It’s all over town. While we start picking up branches and then we start hearing these noises and more branches come down. We’re trying to watch for that also. It’s been pretty amazing what mother nature can do,” says Hector Cardenas.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says they did not respond to many car crashes.

They said one of the biggest problems: outages due to ice on power lines.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.