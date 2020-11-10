David’s Evening Forecast - Wintry mix moving out with sunshine returning Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Between an inch and an inch and a half of rain fell in Omaha from Monday into Tuesday. For most of us in the Omaha Metro, temperatures remained just far enough above-freezing to keep the precipitation type as a cold rain. At the tail end of the system, we did see a few snowflakes during the afternoon hours. In spots like Elkhorn and Valley, trees did become icy, but the greater impacts were felt in the counties to the west and northwest.

More damage out of Fremont - 4th and Logan @NWSOmaha pic.twitter.com/RNPc6dGIGV — Mallory Schnell (@mschnellWOWT) November 10, 2020

In Dodge, Colfax, Platte, Stanton, and Cuming Counties (just to name a few) widespread reports of ¼" to ½" of ice on trees were common. Power outages and down tree limbs were reported throughout the morning as well.

With snow coating some of the ice Tuesday afternoon in our far northwestern counties, the larger system is finishing its rotation here and pushing off to the northeast.

Clouds will decrease this evening and tonight, with temperatures dropping into the 20s. Spots that received higher amounts of precipitation (ice, snow, etc.) could plummet into the teens. Some patchy dense fog may form by morning.

Plentiful sunshine returns Wednesday, with highs warming into the upper-40s, near 50°. Once again, if you received snow from this system, you’ll remain slightly cooler until that snow does melt.

A front will bring us our high in the 40s early Thursday, before dropping us into the 30s for the afternoon hours. Outside of the chance for showers Friday night into Saturday, the extended forecast looks dry with plenty of highs in the 50s this weekend and next week.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

