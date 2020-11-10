Advertisement

California dad builds backyard roller coaster

It’s a miniature version of Disneyland’s iconic Matterhorn ride
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPA, Calif. (CNN) – Most people’s home lives during the pandemic haven’t exactly been wild rides, but that’s not the case for one California family.

Sean LaRochelle of Napa crafted a miniature version of Disneyland’s iconic Matterhorn roller coaster in his backyard.

With the help of friends and family, he started the project back in March and finished in July.

LaRochelle has since shared videos of the wild ride on YouTube, giving fellow thrill-seekers an inspired way to beat the doldrums.

The Matterhorn Alpine Escape features 400 feet of track, a single car, a mountainous façade and a ferocious Yeti with glowing eyes.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts unrolls COVID-19 directed health measures, effective Wednesday
Snow and Ice Potential Through Tuesday
Ice Storm Warning until 3PM for portions of Nebraska and Iowa
Generic police lights image
Man dies in concrete truck accident in southwest Omaha
Nebraska officials react Biden’s COVID-19 plan
When tougher COVID-19 restrictions kick in on Wednesday, they may have the biggest impact on...
Rural communities respond to Gov. Ricketts’ COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there were hopes that hot summer temperatures...
Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest virus surge
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there were hopes that hot summer temperatures...
Weather has no effect on COVID-19
Rep. Ted Yoho reacts to Cammack's win
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
LIVE AT 2PM: Gov. Ricketts, under quarantine, to give Nebraska update remotely
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis greets U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar...
Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise, spares Francis