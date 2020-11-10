Advertisement

28 election employees in 1 Missouri county have coronavirus

By JIM SALTER
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Twenty-eight employees of the election board in one of Missouri’s largest counties are sick with the coronavirus.

A director believes they most likely got infected from voters, though local health officials aren’t convinced.

The Jackson County Election Board’s Republican director, Tammy Brown, said Tuesday that eight full-time and 20 part-time employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Most are doing well and recovering at home, but two part-time workers are hospitalized, including one in intensive care.

Brown says thousands of voters came into the offices to pick up absentee and mail-in ballots, vote, and to drop off ballots.

The employees also worked a drive-thru line for voters with the coronavirus and people in quarantine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts unrolls COVID-19 directed health measures, effective Wednesday
Snow and Ice Potential Through Tuesday
Ice Storm Warning until 3PM for portions of Nebraska and Iowa
Generic police lights image
Man dies in concrete truck accident in southwest Omaha
Nebraska officials react Biden’s COVID-19 plan
When tougher COVID-19 restrictions kick in on Wednesday, they may have the biggest impact on...
Rural communities respond to Gov. Ricketts’ COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

This photo shows a sign on a J.C. Penney store in Beaver, Pa., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
High court seems likely to leave health care law in place
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Florida cities mop up after deluge from Tropical Storm Eta
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
LIVE: President-elect Joe Biden makes remarks on the Affordable Care Act