Westside Schools to return to 50% yellow model

(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following Thanksgiving break, Westside Schools will return to their 50% yellow model to combat rising COVID-19 cases, according to a letter sent to parents and staff.

The letter states:

  • We will remain in our GREEN model through the end of Friday, November 20.
  • NO SCHOOL for students on Monday, November 23rd or Tuesday, November 24.
  • Students now get the entire week of Thanksgiving off.  No remote or in-person learning.
  • We will be in 50% YELLOW from Monday, November 30th – Friday, December 18th when our 1st semester ends and Winter Break begins.
  • We will make an updated announcement by December 18th as to what 2nd semester will look like as it begins on Tuesday, January 5th.

The school district is also thanking parents for keeping kids at home when they display symptoms as well as imploring them to keep up the work. They are asking parents to continue to screen their children daily.

