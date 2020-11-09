Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm today before a strong afternoon cold front sends temps falling

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An incredibly warm start to the day will greet you out the door. Temperatures in the 60s this morning will warm to near 70 degrees early this afternoon. That is before a strong cold front will move through around 3 or 4pm and cause temps to fall 20-25 degrees in 1 to 2 hours.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Strong south wind gusts up near 35 mph are likely all morning and into the afternoon before the front moves through. Then strong wind gusts from the north up to 30 mph will send that cold air into the area.

Monday wind gusts
Monday wind gusts(WOWT)

Showers and a few storms will also increase from the northwest as the day goes along with most of the heavier rain falling this evening and overnight. As colder air moves in heading into Tuesday morning, we’ll also have the chance for rain to chance to sleet, freezing rain and snow. Therefore Tuesday morning is a First Alert Day. While any icing or snow totals in the metro should be very light, there could be slick roads and low visibility at times. Also, larger amounts of icing and snow are possible northwest of the metro and therefore greater impacts are possible there.

Snow Forecast
Snow Forecast(WOWT)

Any light snow will move out early in the afternoon Tuesday and we should be above freezing and melt off whatever snow does fall.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Sunday Nov. 8 COVID-19 update: 451 new cases in Douglas County, ending record week of new cases
Saturday Nov. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths, 640 new cases, setting new record
Nursing home COVID-19 cases rise four-fold in surge states
Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - After record November warmth, changes are on the way this week
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Wind Advisory in effect Sunday