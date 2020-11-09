Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm today before a strong afternoon cold front sends temps falling

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An incredibly warm start to the day will greet you out the door. Temperatures in the 60s this morning will warm to near 70 degrees early this afternoon. That is before a strong cold front will move through around 3 or 4pm and cause temps to fall 20-25 degrees in 1 to 2 hours.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Strong south wind gusts up near 35 mph are likely all morning and into the afternoon before the front moves through. Then strong wind gusts from the north up to 30 mph will send that cold air into the area.

Monday wind gusts (WOWT)

Showers and a few storms will also increase from the northwest as the day goes along with most of the heavier rain falling this evening and overnight. As colder air moves in heading into Tuesday morning, we’ll also have the chance for rain to chance to sleet, freezing rain and snow. Therefore Tuesday morning is a First Alert Day. While any icing or snow totals in the metro should be very light, there could be slick roads and low visibility at times. Also, larger amounts of icing and snow are possible northwest of the metro and therefore greater impacts are possible there.

Snow Forecast (WOWT)

Any light snow will move out early in the afternoon Tuesday and we should be above freezing and melt off whatever snow does fall.

