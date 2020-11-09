Ricketts spokesman calls out doctors' politics after their push for better COVID-19 response
Nebraska governor’s head of communications tweeted screenshots from local women doctors' posts, comments, retweets
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local medical officials urging Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to address increasing COVID-19 cases and decreasing hospital capacity across the state sparked political controversy when his communications lead took aim at three of them.
Over the weekend, local medical professionals were calling on Ricketts to respond to COVID-19 data that show increased cases and positivity in recent days.
Retweeting Dr. Vivekanandan’s post, Dr. Cawcutt also encouraged others to “amplify this important message." The “Nebraska Doctors Fighting COVID” graphic showed up in social posts from several more doctors, who shared their own views — some with data, others with personal observations — while doing so.
While the image bearing a corner of the state seal made appearances in several tweets, it wasn’t the only tactic used in the call to action.
Taylor Gage, the director of strategic communications for Gov. Pete Ricketts, responded Saturday evening by tweeting screenshots of three medical professionals, pointing to their political affiliations while claiming they were “targeting” the governor. Specifically, the screenshots showed:
- Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan retweeted a photo of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hugging her husband, Doug Emhoff, posted on Emhoff’s account; and “Hope” with a heart emoji on a retweet of President-elect Joe Biden’s tweet shortly after the election count was called for him.
- Dr. Alice Sato retweeted a campaign congratulatory tweet about Harris and a tweet from the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that said, “Vice President Elect Kamala Harris”; and responded to a tweet about celebrations in New York.
- Dr. Kelly Cawcutt also retweeted Biden’s tweet.
Others in the local medical community joined in the response.
Take note @gagetaylor - we are not ‘targeting’ @GovRicketts. We are doctors who are targeting #Covid_19 and fighting to save lives in our home state. These are not political posts. They are a plea for our leaders to listen to the medical experts and help our community.— Dr. Angela Hewlett (@hewlett_angela) November 8, 2020
You should be ashamed. An academic infectious disease doctor suggesting the governor implement data driven public health measures endorsed by non-partisan global public health organizations is not a political play. Being a human w beliefs does not detract from her expertise.— Mary Huerter Wells, MD (she/her) (@marymereta) November 8, 2020
Taylor, the focus here is fighting the pandemic. It is not about the governor. The virus is taking lives every day.— Dr. Armando De Alba (@dr_dealba) November 8, 2020
Many of my physician friends on both sides of the aisle are asking for help and support. I stand with my colleagues.— Craig Baumgart, MD (@DrCraigBaumgart) November 9, 2020
Be A Leader.#NebraskaStrong#unmcstrong
And it wasn’t just doctors chiming in.
A new low - attacking doctors on the front lines of a pandemic because they are asking for help based on science, that doesn’t fit the Governors anti science / anti public health approach. Unreal.— Senator Adam Morfeld (@Adam_Morfeld) November 8, 2020
Many commenting also noted that all three of the doctors Gage chose to highlight were women.
Did you just target three women physicians?— kym (@kymbauer) November 8, 2020
Shameful.
Hey @gagetaylor why are you targeting Women Physicians ? Plenty of concerned male physicians who have been vocal against current policy, or lack there of, as well as being pro science and truth. @dr_dealba @Prof_Lowe @weowsy— Tyler Brinkman (@originalTJB) November 8, 2020
We all stand together asking for new Nebraska measures, not just our amazing female physicians. Not an attack but a plea for prevention.— John J. Lowe, Ph.D. (@Prof_Lowe) November 8, 2020
Gage tweeted a response on a Twitter thread Saturday evening, starting with, “Every Nebraskan is entitled to their own views and to express them. Twitter has become a place where people come to dialogue with the expectation that their views will be examined and challenged when expressed.”
The governor addressed the matter similarly, calling Twitter a place for ideas, during his news conference Monday, during which he unveiled new directed health measures for the state that go into effect on Wednesday.
Monday statement from Ricketts’ office
6 News received this response from the governor’s office on Monday:
Every Nebraskan is entitled to their own views and to express them. Twitter has become a place where people come to dialogue with the expectation that their views will be examined and challenged when expressed.
Infectious disease experts have played a key role in advising the Governor throughout the pandemic. Their input has still been a consideration when designing the state’s Directed Health Measures. The views expressed on Twitter can help Nebraskans understand how different people think about the role of government during the pandemic.
The Governor’s decisions regarding such pandemic restrictions are made based on data and sound science, including behavioral health and social well-being among other considerations.
Nebraska puts a high value on freedom, human dignity, and doing the right thing, and that’s why the state, like other states in the region, has used a lighter touch when managing pandemic restrictions.
Gov. Ricketts will be making several announcements during coronavirus briefings on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and all Nebraskans are encouraged to tune in at http://netnebraska.org/capitol
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.