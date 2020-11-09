Advertisement

Ricketts spokesman calls out doctors' politics after their push for better COVID-19 response

Nebraska governor’s head of communications tweeted screenshots from local women doctors' posts, comments, retweets
(WTVY)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local medical officials urging Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to address increasing COVID-19 cases and decreasing hospital capacity across the state sparked political controversy when his communications lead took aim at three of them.

Over the weekend, local medical professionals were calling on Ricketts to respond to COVID-19 data that show increased cases and positivity in recent days.

Retweeting Dr. Vivekanandan’s post, Dr. Cawcutt also encouraged others to “amplify this important message." The “Nebraska Doctors Fighting COVID” graphic showed up in social posts from several more doctors, who shared their own views — some with data, others with personal observations — while doing so.

While the image bearing a corner of the state seal made appearances in several tweets, it wasn’t the only tactic used in the call to action.

Taylor Gage, the director of strategic communications for Gov. Pete Ricketts, responded Saturday evening by tweeting screenshots of three medical professionals, pointing to their political affiliations while claiming they were “targeting” the governor. Specifically, the screenshots showed:

Others in the local medical community joined in the response.

And it wasn’t just doctors chiming in.

Many commenting also noted that all three of the doctors Gage chose to highlight were women.

Gage tweeted a response on a Twitter thread Saturday evening, starting with, “Every Nebraskan is entitled to their own views and to express them. Twitter has become a place where people come to dialogue with the expectation that their views will be examined and challenged when expressed.”

The governor addressed the matter similarly, calling Twitter a place for ideas, during his news conference Monday, during which he unveiled new directed health measures for the state that go into effect on Wednesday.

Monday statement from Ricketts’ office

6 News received this response from the governor’s office on Monday:

Every Nebraskan is entitled to their own views and to express them. Twitter has become a place where people come to dialogue with the expectation that their views will be examined and challenged when expressed.

Infectious disease experts have played a key role in advising the Governor throughout the pandemic. Their input has still been a consideration when designing the state’s Directed Health Measures. The views expressed on Twitter can help Nebraskans understand how different people think about the role of government during the pandemic.

The Governor’s decisions regarding such pandemic restrictions are made based on data and sound science, including behavioral health and social well-being among other considerations.

Nebraska puts a high value on freedom, human dignity, and doing the right thing, and that’s why the state, like other states in the region, has used a lighter touch when managing pandemic restrictions.

Gov. Ricketts will be making several announcements during coronavirus briefings on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and all Nebraskans are encouraged to tune in at http://netnebraska.org/capitol

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

