Ricketts spokesman calls out doctors' politics after their push for better COVID-19 response

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local medical officials urging Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to address increasing COVID-19 cases and decreasing hospital capacity across the state sparked political controversy when his communications lead took aim at three of them.

Over the weekend, local medical professionals were calling on Ricketts to respond to COVID-19 data that show increased cases and positivity in recent days.

With surging #COVIDー19 cases, record-breaking daily cases, critical access concerns for hospitals & risks of increasing staff shortages, we need help to slow this down. @GovRicketts pic.twitter.com/g6gFyhKO28 — Kelly Cawcutt MD MS FACP (@KellyCawcuttMD) November 7, 2020

COVID19 cases are rapidly increasing Nebraska and today over 700 patients hospitalized for COVID. We need help to stop the spread and healthcare workers are stretched thin. How can we work together to stop the spread @GovRicketts pic.twitter.com/a6bRVZPsyX — Renuga Vivekanandan, MD (@RVivekanandanMD) November 7, 2020

Retweeting Dr. Vivekanandan’s post, Dr. Cawcutt also encouraged others to “amplify this important message." The “Nebraska Doctors Fighting COVID” graphic showed up in social posts from several more doctors, who shared their own views — some with data, others with personal observations — while doing so.

I’m an ID doc. Below is the mathematical modeling of future deaths due to COVID19 in Nebraska. How we behave could save the lives of over 2800 Nebraskans by 12/16. Data from the Los Alamos National Laboratory. @GovRicketts the data for any state is here: https://t.co/soI8aLomrC pic.twitter.com/jFQ1r3mxDa — Gary Gorby (@GaryGorby) November 7, 2020

Each “case” is a person whose life is interrupted.



>82K PEOPLE in NE diagnosed with #COVID19

>1500 PEOPLE in NE diagnosed daily = 98% increase in PEOPLE sick vs last 2 weeks

🏥Hospitals are surging and short staffed@GovRicketts this is not political, Nebraskans need your help! pic.twitter.com/fL2tjftjzX — Jasmine R Marcelin, MD, FACP 🦠 (@DrJRMarcelin) November 8, 2020

Lots of discussion now about numbers (270). Here's some other numbers (Nebraska hospitalizations with #COVID19 )

11/6: 748

11/5: 720

11/4: 698

11/3: 673

11/2: 642



Not pretty. Interventions take time to change numbers, but better late than never to try to blunt this @GovRicketts pic.twitter.com/QhkzBrrBtw — David Quimby, MD (@ID_Doc_Quimby) November 7, 2020

We need help to slow down the surge. We are short staffed. We are low on beds. We are canceling OR cases and cutting back on clinics for non COVID patients to mobilize staff to care for those with COVID. https://t.co/dbIT50pCiH — Corrigan McBride MD, MBA, FACS,FASMBS (@CorriganMcBride) November 8, 2020

The number of hospitalized #COVID patients in Nebraska is skyrocketing. Our community and our hospitals are suffering and our HCWs are so tired. We are not an unlimited resource. We need directed health measures now @GovRicketts pic.twitter.com/52VOgURUx1 — Dr. Angela Hewlett (@hewlett_angela) November 7, 2020

We need this for the kids too. We have had increasing admissions at @ChildrensOmaha in the past couple weeks - both for #COVIDー19 and MIS-C (more cases than the news has reported). https://t.co/MNyLMf6NTa — Alice Sato, MD PhD (she/her) (@asato4kids) November 7, 2020

While the image bearing a corner of the state seal made appearances in several tweets, it wasn’t the only tactic used in the call to action.

Another example of why we need directed health measures to protect access to healthcare in NE.

❗️We need action. Please help us drive change.

❗️Healthcare is no longer your frontline of defense. We are your last line of defense, and the line is starting to break. https://t.co/DbHvcH4qO2 — Kelly Cawcutt MD MS FACP (@KellyCawcuttMD) November 7, 2020

👇🏻 action is needed. https://t.co/KzHpiNg0gh — Kelly Cawcutt MD MS FACP (@KellyCawcuttMD) November 8, 2020

Taylor Gage, the director of strategic communications for Gov. Pete Ricketts, responded Saturday evening by tweeting screenshots of three medical professionals, pointing to their political affiliations while claiming they were “targeting” the governor. Specifically, the screenshots showed:

As an infectious disease doc who works day and night to help anyone in Nebraska and all across NE. Physicians are advocating for our patients and our community with science and data. This is not political. https://t.co/GBxD2Co3X7 — Renuga Vivekanandan, MD (@RVivekanandanMD) November 8, 2020

I don’t understand your use of the term “targeting” here? @GovRicketts is a leader for our state of Nebraska, so who else should we be looking to? He’s been involved in meetings with those of us at @unmc and public health departments, and helps guide public policy. — Alice Sato, MD PhD (she/her) (@asato4kids) November 8, 2020

I appreciate your concern about my political views. But raising awareness to the critical #COVID19 concerns is not partisan. There is not a campaign against @GovRicketts. It’s a plea for help. I want to save lives from this virus, all lives. https://t.co/mX0zNKuZZ4 — Kelly Cawcutt MD MS FACP (@KellyCawcuttMD) November 8, 2020

Others in the local medical community joined in the response.

Take note @gagetaylor - we are not ‘targeting’ @GovRicketts. We are doctors who are targeting #Covid_19 and fighting to save lives in our home state. These are not political posts. They are a plea for our leaders to listen to the medical experts and help our community. — Dr. Angela Hewlett (@hewlett_angela) November 8, 2020

You should be ashamed. An academic infectious disease doctor suggesting the governor implement data driven public health measures endorsed by non-partisan global public health organizations is not a political play. Being a human w beliefs does not detract from her expertise. — Mary Huerter Wells, MD (she/her) (@marymereta) November 8, 2020

Taylor, the focus here is fighting the pandemic. It is not about the governor. The virus is taking lives every day. — Dr. Armando De Alba (@dr_dealba) November 8, 2020

Many of my physician friends on both sides of the aisle are asking for help and support. I stand with my colleagues.



Be A Leader.#NebraskaStrong#unmcstrong — Craig Baumgart, MD (@DrCraigBaumgart) November 9, 2020

And it wasn’t just doctors chiming in.

A new low - attacking doctors on the front lines of a pandemic because they are asking for help based on science, that doesn’t fit the Governors anti science / anti public health approach. Unreal. — Senator Adam Morfeld (@Adam_Morfeld) November 8, 2020

Many commenting also noted that all three of the doctors Gage chose to highlight were women.

Did you just target three women physicians?

Shameful. — kym (@kymbauer) November 8, 2020

Hey @gagetaylor why are you targeting Women Physicians ? Plenty of concerned male physicians who have been vocal against current policy, or lack there of, as well as being pro science and truth. @dr_dealba @Prof_Lowe @weowsy — Tyler Brinkman (@originalTJB) November 8, 2020

We all stand together asking for new Nebraska measures, not just our amazing female physicians. Not an attack but a plea for prevention. — John J. Lowe, Ph.D. (@Prof_Lowe) November 8, 2020

Gage tweeted a response on a Twitter thread Saturday evening, starting with, “Every Nebraskan is entitled to their own views and to express them. Twitter has become a place where people come to dialogue with the expectation that their views will be examined and challenged when expressed.”

The governor addressed the matter similarly, calling Twitter a place for ideas, during his news conference Monday, during which he unveiled new directed health measures for the state that go into effect on Wednesday.

Monday statement from Ricketts’ office

6 News received this response from the governor’s office on Monday:

Every Nebraskan is entitled to their own views and to express them. Twitter has become a place where people come to dialogue with the expectation that their views will be examined and challenged when expressed.

Infectious disease experts have played a key role in advising the Governor throughout the pandemic. Their input has still been a consideration when designing the state’s Directed Health Measures. The views expressed on Twitter can help Nebraskans understand how different people think about the role of government during the pandemic.

The Governor’s decisions regarding such pandemic restrictions are made based on data and sound science, including behavioral health and social well-being among other considerations.

Nebraska puts a high value on freedom, human dignity, and doing the right thing, and that’s why the state, like other states in the region, has used a lighter touch when managing pandemic restrictions.

Gov. Ricketts will be making several announcements during coronavirus briefings on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday

