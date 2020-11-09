Nebraska officials react Biden’s COVID-19 plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the first things on President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda is to change the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden would like to see everyone in the country wear a mask to prevent the spread, but here in Nebraska, that request could be a tall order.

Throughout the pandemic, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has never been in favor of a statewide mandatory mask requirement.

Now Ricketts says he still feels the same, even if the suggestion came from a higher office.

“If President-elect Biden is indeed confirmed to be the next president and he approaches me about a mask mandate -- I would not be going along with a mask mandate. I would keep the same policy,” Ricketts said.

If Biden turns to the states and mayors for help, Ricketts says not all cities have laws that allow them to issue a mask mandate.

Right now the third-largest city in the state of Nebraska does not have a mask ordinance.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike believes his city does not have the authority to issue a mask mandate.

“We would have to change our laws and I think Papillion is probably in that same boat. I think they said they might have an avenue, a way to do it but regardless we’ve kind of left that up to the Sarpy/Cass County Department of Health’s shoulders,” Hike said.

No one knows exactly how Biden plans to fight the spread of COVID-19, but Hike believes getting everyone on board could be tough to do.

“The president has a tough job. He says he’s going to unify everybody, that’s going to be the first challenge he steps into I think -- is how you going to unify people if you tell them exactly what to do I guess,” Hike said.

Hike added for Sarpy and Cass County it all comes down to the health department and their recommendations. And that brings us right back to where we started.

“The department of health has a lot of control from the governor so I think the governor does have a plan. I don’t know if everybody agrees with that plan, but he does have a lot of pull with the department of health,” he said.

There is a mask ordinance in effect in the state’s largest city. Omaha’s city council approved a mask ordinance that is still in effect.

