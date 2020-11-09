Monday Nov. 9 COVID-19 update: 414 new cases in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 414 new cases on Monday, bringing the community total to 26,807.

The DCHD last reported the local positivity rate on its COVID-19 dashboard as 29.6% for the week which ended Saturday, with 3,047 positive results out of 10,289.

The total number of deaths in Douglas County remains at 246.

There have been 16,189 reported recoveries as of Friday. The DCHD was unable to provide an updated number of recoveries on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

