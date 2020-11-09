Man dies in concrete truck accident in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man has died as the result of an accident involving a concrete truck rollover near 147th and Meadows Parkway Monday morning, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement received a call at 11:51 a.m. which reported a truck driver had been hit by a truck and had severe injuries.

Upon arrival, deputies and members of the Omaha Fire Department located the man and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation revealed the man was dumping concrete at the location for recycling and had exited his truck during the process.

“The truck rolled over the driver, killing him. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this unfortunate event,” the office stated.

The name of the driver has not been released pending notification of family.

