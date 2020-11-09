Mallory’s Evening Forecast - After record November warmth, changes are on the way this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It certainly was a warm and windy weekend! Winds for many of us in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa gusted between 40 and 50 mph Sunday. As we all know, it’s also been a very unseasonably warm start to the month of November as well. Sunday marked the 6th consecutive day with highs at or above 70°: a new record for Omaha in November!
Clouds increase Sunday night, with breezy southerly winds only allowing temperatures to drop into the lower-60s. Our average HIGH for this time of year is 53°.
Patchy drizzle is possible late Sunday night into Monday morning, before a cold front increases the chance for scattered showers and a few storms. This rain chance will increase from northwest to southeast throughout the day. Highs in the Metro will try to warm to around 70°, before the front plummets us into the 30s Monday night.
With moisture lingering, rain will transition into a wintry mix and/or snow during the day Tuesday, before the system exits Tuesday afternoon. Best chance for accumulating snow remains north of I-80; the Metro will likely stick with a trace. Slick spots are possible, but warm road temperatures should help!
Highs in the 40s and 50s take us through the rest of the extended forecast – much more typical for this time of year.
