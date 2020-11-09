Mallory’s Evening Forecast - After record November warmth, changes are on the way this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It certainly was a warm and windy weekend! Winds for many of us in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa gusted between 40 and 50 mph Sunday. As we all know, it’s also been a very unseasonably warm start to the month of November as well. Sunday marked the 6th consecutive day with highs at or above 70°: a new record for Omaha in November!

New record for consecutive 70°+ November days (WOWT)

Clouds increase Sunday night, with breezy southerly winds only allowing temperatures to drop into the lower-60s. Our average HIGH for this time of year is 53°.

Patchy drizzle is possible late Sunday night into Monday morning, before a cold front increases the chance for scattered showers and a few storms. This rain chance will increase from northwest to southeast throughout the day. Highs in the Metro will try to warm to around 70°, before the front plummets us into the 30s Monday night.

Front brings changes Monday into Monday night! (WOWT)

With moisture lingering, rain will transition into a wintry mix and/or snow during the day Tuesday, before the system exits Tuesday afternoon. Best chance for accumulating snow remains north of I-80; the Metro will likely stick with a trace. Slick spots are possible, but warm road temperatures should help!

Best chance for snow accumulation north and northwest of the Metro (wowt)

Highs in the 40s and 50s take us through the rest of the extended forecast – much more typical for this time of year.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.