Giving back to healthcare heroes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s no doubt the pandemic has impacted a lot of people.

Everyone from stressed healthcare workers to people now without jobs, but throughout all of this a group of heroes has emerged; healthcare providers.

During the season of giving, 6 News is bringing you ways to give back to those who give us so much.

Typically, healthcare workers will be gifted food from their patients or their families.

“We love food in the healthcare industry,” Sue Nuss the chief nursing officer for Nebraska Medicine said with a laugh.

Unfortunately, like just about everything else, the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on that.

“We just can’t have open food out, we can’t have people gathering or congregating," Nuss said. "And so it’s kind of a sad time for us where that’s concerned.”

But there are safe ways to give back, two in particular.

“First of all if you’re a spiritual person, pray for our safety. Not just for us healthcare providers, but also for our community,” she shared.

The second option is something we’ve been hearing day after day for the past few months; wear a mask.

“Most importantly what will help us, is being wise. Making smart decisions, wearing a mask, avoiding crowds," Nuss explained.

She added washing your hands to that list.

There are also several funds you can donate to: the employee pandemic fund which provides emergency funds for healthcare providers if they need to get a hotel if a family member at home is sick or quarantining or provides money for childcare if their kids are home remote learning. Another fund is the colleague appreciation fund, which gives team members a special treat for their hard work.

With cases rising at an alarming rate in our area, Sue and her team are hanging in there.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking, to say the least," she said.

But despite it all, they’re making sure to keep doing the best job they can.

“When I make rounds in the areas where our nurses or our frontline staff are, I’d say they are cautiously optimistic and they’re trying very hard to stay positive even though we’re, I’d say just weary. The word I’ve been using lately is we’re just weary.”

