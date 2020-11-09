Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday as rain changes to sleet and snow during the morning

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - I’m tracking a system that will bring rain changing to snow to the area during the mid to late morning hours. Impacts to the roads are likely in some areas, especially northwest of the metro as temperatures fall and the snow sticks.

As early as 8am, rain will begin to change to sleet and perhaps freezing rain for a while in the metro before changing to all snow. While the heaviest snow totals of 1-2″ with isolated 3″ amounts will be northwest of the metro area, less than 1 inch is likely in the metro. Some light icing is also possible, especially on bridges and overpasses before any snow starts too. Look for deteriorating road conditions after 8am in the area.

First Alert Tuesday
First Alert Tuesday(WOWT)

Falling snow will wrap up early in the afternoon as it moves northeast, likely out of the area by 3pm. Some late afternoon sunshine may start the melting process too. Highs in the 50s are likely Wednesday and will likely get rid of most of the snow.

Snow Forecast
Snow Forecast(WOWT)

