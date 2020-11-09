Distanced igloos replace Capitol District’s ice rink this season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Capitol District’s ice rink has become a holiday tradition for families across Omaha. But as Douglas County hits a record high in weekly COVID-19 cases, the downtown entertainment district has opted for other chilly entertainment this year.

Eight igloos now sit in the District’s plaza, offering a change of scenery for those suffering from cabin fever in the pandemic.

The entertainment district’s marketing and events director has seen close contact among customers and high touch points as ice skaters pick up their skates and glide around on the ice in years past

“It just wasn’t looking like that was going to be a safe option," Amanda Frank said. "When everyone checks in to the ice rink, the skate lounge is always very busy.”

The igloos were Amanda’s idea after her family visited Worlds of Fun in Kansas City long before the pandemic.

Anchored by 400 pounds of sand, each igloos provides a clean and cozy experience for customers.

“We’ve been doing lots of outdoor stuff, but it’s going to be really cold soon, so we can’t do that anymore,” customer Merinda Collins said.

Capitol is following medical expert’s health guidelines, limiting groups to 6 or fewer in each igloo. Families whose households are greater than 6 are welcome to rent the igloos.

Customers can order food and drinks from Capitol District’s restaurants. And 30 minute windows are required between bookings to vent and disinfect the inside of the huts.

“We learned that COVID-19 particles fall to the ground after 15 minutes, so all of the igloos have windows, and we open them up and air them out in between bookings,” Frank said.

The record for most positive COVID-19 cases reported in a week in Douglas County now stands at 3,047. Families say these bubbles allow a safe and fun alternative from their bubble at home.

“Our bubble has some at-risk people, so it’s important to us. especially me because I’m a diabetic,” customer Mike Collins said.

t’s a safe option for families, and the restaurants dependent on business.

You can book an igloo for your group at the Capitol District’s website.

https://capitoldistrictomaha.com/igloos/

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.