David’s Evening Forecast - Wintry mix of rain and snow tonight into Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild morning a cold front blasted through the area this afternoon dropping temperatures more than 20 degrees over the course of an hour. Temperatures will continue to fall off into the 30s this evening with gusty northwest winds creating wind chills in the 20s. Light rain or drizzle will also continue this evening, though amounts will be very light through at least 7pm. By 8 to 9pm we should start to see rain increasing in coverage and intensity across the area, with a few rumbles of thunder also possible. Rain will continue on and off through the overnight across the metro.

North of I-80 where temperatures will be near or just below freezing, rain may turn to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. Some slick conditions may develop by morning, especially on bridges and overpasses. In the metro, temperatures remain at or just above freezing, so precipitation will remain mostly rain. However, by midday colder air moves in overhead, causing the rain to change over to sleet or snow. Temperatures will likely remain at or just above freezing, so impacts to roads in the metro will likely be limited, but we could see some light accumulations in yards or on decks and roofs. North of I-80 where it will be just a bit colder, 2 to perhaps 3 inches of snow will be possible before the storms moves out in the late afternoon.

Snow and Ice Potential Tuesday (WOWT)

Skies quickly clear out Tuesday night with temperatures falling into the 20s. Quiet and sunny weather returns on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Our next chance for some light rain comes into the picture Friday night into Saturday. This time temperatures remain in the 40s or 50s, so no concerns about winter weather.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.